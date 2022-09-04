CloudLIMS Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit
CloudLIMS, a cloud-hosted SaaS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), passed the SOC 2 Type II compliance audit to demonstrate its ability to maintain enterprise-level security standards.
Wilmington, DE, September 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering secure, configurable, high-quality lab informatics solutions, proudly announces that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II audit. An independent, third-party Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm carried out the SOC 2 Type II audit at CloudLIMS. The third-party approval stamps our continued commitment to offer a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) with the best information security offered in the industry.
Data integrity and security have been foundations at CloudLIMS. The completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit reinforces that CloudLIMS strictly follows the 5 Trust Services Criteria defined by SOC 2 to ensure security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customers’ data at all times. Compliance with SOC 2 Type II requirements demonstrates that CloudLIMS’ privacy and security environment meet the required standards for data security and integrity.
The auditor conducted an overall survey of CloudLIMS’ security measures, including server centers, identification and classification of data, data encryption-decryption mechanisms, and all assets dealing with any type of confidential or personal information.
In particular, the auditor affirmed that CloudLIMS has a robust and effective information security program and policies to protect confidential client data. CloudLIMS’ data security measures include foolproof identity and access controls, review logging, workforce training, data respectability, incident management, vendor management, infrastructure security, and several other organizational and physical safety measures. Accomplishing SOC 2 exhibits CloudLIMS’ obligation to give its clients a secure, dependable, and full-feature LIMS that fulfills enterprise-level security requirements.
"We are incredibly proud of accomplishing the SOC 2 Type II compliance," said Mr. Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS. He further added, "Although the auditing process was stringent and time-intensive, it was made conceivable by our highly-skilled team's effort and dedication by effectively meeting the various requirements of SOC 2 Type II and finishing the auditing cycle before the estimated time. The compliance requires a significant internal resource commitment that we are prepared to ensure that our customers are using a LIMS with enterprise-level security standards."
CloudLIMS.com offers a zero upfront cost, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS. CloudLIMS offers strong data security, complimentary technical support, product training, instrument integration, reporting template, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups to help biobanks, clinical research and diagnostics, COVID-19, and cannabis testing laboratories, manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012, HIPAA, ISO 20387:2018, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is an ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com.
