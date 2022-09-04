Fountain City Performing Arts Launches OUTside VoicesKC
With much excitement, Fountain City Performing Arts are expanding their programming by launching OUTside VoicesKC, an adult SATB LGBTQ+ chorus under Fountain City Performing Arts. Outside VoicesKC (OVKC) will be an auditioned chorus open to voices ages 18 and older with a unique focus on creating artistry through aspiration and activism.
Kansas City, MO, September 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Open rehearsals for OVKC will be held on Sunday, September 18th & September 25th from 4-6pm at Community Christian Church located on the Country Club Plaza. You will find OUTside VoicesKC chorus at social justice events such as; women's equality marches, Black Lives Matter marches, Pride Festivals, Aids Walk and a host of other multicultural events and protests, lending their voices to empower the work towards civil justice, gender justice, racial justice and restorative justice that makes our lives better as a community and as a just society. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd from 4-6pm.
FCPA – Fountain City Performing Arts was established in 2018 as an arts organization for LGBTQ+ youth. As an organization we continue to learn from history and giving attention to the growing civil unrest in our country. We are motivated to create musical and artistic spaces for all voices towards access, equity, and belonging. Fountain City Performing Arts is now the managing organization to OUTside VoicesKC Chorus, SingOUTKC youth chorus, PerformOUTKC youth theater arts and OUTLoudKC, a youth drum ensemble with a renewed vision to foster an environment to empower all voices through original art; to unite, educate and enlighten the change in hearts and minds. The new chorus will be under the direction of FCPA's artistic director, Dr. Joseph P. Nadeau. #wearethevoices
For more information about FCPA – Fountain City Performing Arts please visit us online at fcpakc.org.
