Fountain City Performing Arts Launches OUTside VoicesKC

With much excitement, Fountain City Performing Arts are expanding their programming by launching OUTside VoicesKC, an adult SATB LGBTQ+ chorus under Fountain City Performing Arts. Outside VoicesKC (OVKC) will be an auditioned chorus open to voices ages 18 and older with a unique focus on creating artistry through aspiration and activism.