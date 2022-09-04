Annika Bellamy - Fee Concert Sept 16 - Oceanside Pier, CA
Annika Bellamy is performing at the Nissan SuperGirl Pro surf comp & music festival.
Oceanside, CA, September 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Annika Bellamy will be performing her new fresh hits this Sept 16 at 11:45am at the largest and only all-female action sports and esports competition and lifestyle series in the world – the Nissan SuperGirl Pro along side the headliners Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables, Kira Korarin and many others over the 3days.
Annika will be performing her new songs on her upcoming album along with her summer hit “Summer O’Clock,” her Spanish Reggaetón song “Olvidarte” which hit top 118 on the Latin New Music Chart its first week out. Special guest Pat “Redbone” Vegas will be there to perform Annika’ fresh new version of his 70’s hit “Come and Get Your Love.” Annika’s late uncle Tony Bellamy was Redbone’s lead guitarist and cowriter of Come and Get Your Love. Annika’s fresh version will be on her new album, and she will be performing this for the first time at Nissan SuperGirl Pro.
Instagram @Annika.Bellamy Youtube.com/c/AnnikaBellamy
Facebook @Bellamy.Annika Website: www.AnnikaBellamy.com
About Annika Bellamy
Living in southern California, Annika Bellamy is Dutch /Indonesian & European Spanish. Articles in London, France, and the LA Times have called Annika ‘s voice “fresh, melodic, soulful, totally unique and in her own lane”. “I love to connect, imprint, and inspire people with my universal language - music. We’re all connected through music.” -Annika
About SuperGirl Pro
Established in 2007 as a showcase for women in action sports, the Super Girl Pro Series is the only large-scale all-female action sports and esports competition and lifestyle series in the world. The series features the two largest women’s surf contests in the world, a major all-women’s skateboarding event, the only female-driven esports tournaments in the U.S. and the world’s only all-female snowboarding competition as the anchors for festivals that also include concerts, female DJs, beach soccer, beach volleyball, fitness, yoga, dance, fashion, speakers, classes, beauty, and more. rick@asaent.com
For Annika media Inquiries contact David Meikle david@annikabellamy.com 702-340-7086
Annika will be performing her new songs on her upcoming album along with her summer hit “Summer O’Clock,” her Spanish Reggaetón song “Olvidarte” which hit top 118 on the Latin New Music Chart its first week out. Special guest Pat “Redbone” Vegas will be there to perform Annika’ fresh new version of his 70’s hit “Come and Get Your Love.” Annika’s late uncle Tony Bellamy was Redbone’s lead guitarist and cowriter of Come and Get Your Love. Annika’s fresh version will be on her new album, and she will be performing this for the first time at Nissan SuperGirl Pro.
Instagram @Annika.Bellamy Youtube.com/c/AnnikaBellamy
Facebook @Bellamy.Annika Website: www.AnnikaBellamy.com
About Annika Bellamy
Living in southern California, Annika Bellamy is Dutch /Indonesian & European Spanish. Articles in London, France, and the LA Times have called Annika ‘s voice “fresh, melodic, soulful, totally unique and in her own lane”. “I love to connect, imprint, and inspire people with my universal language - music. We’re all connected through music.” -Annika
About SuperGirl Pro
Established in 2007 as a showcase for women in action sports, the Super Girl Pro Series is the only large-scale all-female action sports and esports competition and lifestyle series in the world. The series features the two largest women’s surf contests in the world, a major all-women’s skateboarding event, the only female-driven esports tournaments in the U.S. and the world’s only all-female snowboarding competition as the anchors for festivals that also include concerts, female DJs, beach soccer, beach volleyball, fitness, yoga, dance, fashion, speakers, classes, beauty, and more. rick@asaent.com
For Annika media Inquiries contact David Meikle david@annikabellamy.com 702-340-7086
Contact
Annika BellamyContact
David Meikle
702-340-7086
www.annikabellamy.com
www.youtube.com/c/annikabellamy
David Meikle
702-340-7086
www.annikabellamy.com
www.youtube.com/c/annikabellamy
Categories