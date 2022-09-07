FullFunnel Acquires SalesWorks
FullFunnel adds to its revenue operations service suite.
Boston, MA, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FullFunnel has acquired SalesWorks, a leading sales training provider. Established in 2018, SalesWorks has been offering best-in-class sales training solutions to sales development, account executive, and revenue teams across the world, and it will now join the FullFunnel brand to continue this journey.
“I am thrilled to add training and professional development to FullFunnel’s revenue operations service suite, and even more excited to bolster our learning & development program with SalesWorks’ trainers and content,” stated Matthew Iovanni, CEO of FullFunnel. “This brings us one step closer to achieving our vision of offering our clients the most comprehensive revenue ops services suite, in addition to providing an unmatched professional development experience for our team members.”
The acquisition will allow FullFunnel to seamlessly incorporate Sales Training into their already comprehensive service suite that includes Sales Consulting, Sales Staffing, Digital Marketing, and Tech & Enablement solutions for sales, marketing, and customer service leaders.
About FullFunnel
FullFunnel is a global revenue operations service provider that helps redefine the ways organizations approach sales, marketing, and customer success. Their innovative sales and marketing strategies accelerate business growth, drive efficiency, improve processes, and achieve results.
Genie Lutz
(509) 393-9234
https://www.fullfunnel.co/
