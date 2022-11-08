Unsolicited Press Releases Stacey Freeman's "I Bought My Husband’s Mistress Lingerie"
Stacey Freeman's "I Bought My Husband’s Mistress Lingerie" is a nonfiction memoir about love, marriage and finding oneself after divorce.
Portland, OR, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "I Bought My Husband’s Mistress Lingerie" tells Stacey Freeman’s uplifting story beginning when she made a life-changing discovery in her husband’s suitcase. Set in Short Hills, New Jersey, her memoir in essays takes readers around the world and back in time for an emotional ride through her childhood and adolescence, marriage, separation and divorce, navigation of bicontinental co-parenting, introduction to mid-life dating, and return to work. Oscillating between periods of despair and laughter and often landing somewhere in between, this slice-of-life essay collection serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and how sometimes gifts can come from the most unexpected people and places.
About Stacey Freeman
Stacey Freeman is a writer and journalist and the founder of Write On Track LLC, a full-service consultancy dedicated to providing high-quality content and strategy to individuals and businesses. Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, The Lily (published by The Washington Post), Forbes, Entrepreneur, MarketWatch, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Woman’s Day, Town & Country, InStyle, PBS’ Next Avenue, AARP, SheKnows, Yahoo!, MSN, HuffPost, POPSUGAR, Your Teen, Grown & Flown, Scary Mommy, CafeMom, MariaShriver.com, and dozens of other well-known platforms worldwide. She lives in New Jersey with her three children.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com. Find us on twitter and Instagram, @unsolicitedp.
"I Bought My Husband’s Mistress Lingerie" is available on November 15, 2022 as a paperback (230 p.; 978-1-956692-40-2), e-book, and audiobook. Retailers and libraries can order copies through Ingram.
About Stacey Freeman
Stacey Freeman is a writer and journalist and the founder of Write On Track LLC, a full-service consultancy dedicated to providing high-quality content and strategy to individuals and businesses. Her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, The Lily (published by The Washington Post), Forbes, Entrepreneur, MarketWatch, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Woman’s Day, Town & Country, InStyle, PBS’ Next Avenue, AARP, SheKnows, Yahoo!, MSN, HuffPost, POPSUGAR, Your Teen, Grown & Flown, Scary Mommy, CafeMom, MariaShriver.com, and dozens of other well-known platforms worldwide. She lives in New Jersey with her three children.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com. Find us on twitter and Instagram, @unsolicitedp.
"I Bought My Husband’s Mistress Lingerie" is available on November 15, 2022 as a paperback (230 p.; 978-1-956692-40-2), e-book, and audiobook. Retailers and libraries can order copies through Ingram.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories