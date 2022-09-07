Al Safir Hotel & Tower Trusts RateTiger for Rate Parity and Revenue Management
Recommends RateTiger Shopper, Channel Manager & Booking Engine for total online distribution.
Manama, Bahrain, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bahrain-based Al Safir Hotel & Tower has found its perfect technology partner in RateTiger. The 4-star luxury property has been leveraging eRevMax solutions, including RateTiger Shopper for rate intelligence and managing price parity, Channel Manager for keeping rates and availability in sync across all sales channels as well as Booking Engine for keeping brand.com updated with real-time inventory and rates. Reservations from various sales channels get delivered directly into the hotel’s PMS through the 2-way connect, thus helping the hotel drive its online revenue strategies effectively.
Located in the heart of Bahrain's vibrant entertainment district - Juffair, Al Safir believes in giving a royal stay to each of its guest. The property has 193 stylishly designed deluxe rooms, suites and apartments. Al Safir manifests a legacy with the motive “service before self”. The hotel has been awarded with Six Sigma Certification & three ISO / IMS certificates and is proud to be the first hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve this recognition.
Al Safir provides unbending comfort and convenience of a modern extravagant hotel without any compromise on its rare significant character. It is a gateway to a magnificent place that offers exotic experience, soothing hospitality and a royal stay.
Over the past year, the hotel has leveraged the benefits of RateTiger Shopper to monitor competitor prices and well as market trends. The On-Demand Rate Reports provide access to intelligent room rate data thus helping them with pricing decisions. RateTiger’s pricing reports are in demand for its accuracy and quality as well as the real-time value it brings to hotels. With these reports, Al Safir Hotel has been able to strategize and implement effective room pricing across different channels thereby maximizing profit margins.
As per latest iGA statistics, Bahrain recorded a staggering 984% surge in tourist arrivals in Q1 2022, compared with the same period last year. With the inflow of tourists, hotels have also witnessed an increase in direct bookings. With RateTiger’s integrated technology solution, Al Safir has been geared up to attract this inflow of tourists and had all the tools in place to capture this demand, both through the direct brand website as well as OTA channels.
“We have been using RateTiger Shopper for rate benchmarking as well as to maintain rate parity. We save a lot of time as we can make pricing decisions by reviewing the on-demand rate reports. It’s important to ensure that our rates remain competitive in the market and to have the benefit of maintaining rate stability during high and low periods to increase demand. RateTiger Shopper makes it possible for us to optimize our pricing strategy through effectively responding to the dynamic changes in the market,” commented Mr. Retheesh Kumar, General Manager, Al Safir Hotel & Tower.
“RateTiger Channel Manager and Booking Engine help implement our rate strategy across all distribution channels in real-time. While the RateTiger products are great, their customer support team adds to the ‘wow’ experience. They are available 24/7 to assist us and we absolutely love being partner to such an amazing team,” summed up Mr. Kumar.
RateTiger Shopper is a comprehensive yet easy to use hotel rate intelligence solution. It enables hotels to check room rates are accurate across all channels while analysing room rates of your competitive set and rate positioning across multiple hotel websites, third party sales channels and online travel agents (OTA). RateTiger Channel Manager and Booking Engine make online distribution easy and seamless through an intuitive single sign-on dashboard.
Check out this video where Mr. Retheesh Kumar, General Manager, Al Safir Hotel & Tower shares his experience of using RateTiger products and support – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsJE85FQUak
