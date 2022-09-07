GENINVO Service Offering Custom Application Development
Bloomington, IL, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative life science tools. GENINVO understand the business challenges of enterprises big and small. Whether you need short-term, focused design support or turnkey product development, GENINVO has the right tools to meet your needs with the help of one of their service Custom Application Development.
As product life cycles continue to decrease, compressing development cycles and accelerating new product introductions are becoming critical. Companies that fail to launch new products will lose ground to more innovative competitors. But new products alone are not enough – they need to be successful new products.
Enterprises must optimize cost and align IT with business outcomes. End markets and end-customers are ever more engaged and critical as the healthcare industry trends toward connectivity, personalization, and self-service. To meet these needs, Custom Application Development is an attractive choice provided as a service in GENINVO.
GENINVO SMEs have a wealth of experience in Life Science domains. They have in-depth knowledge and provide guidance to product development teams. Innovative products, like Shadow, DocQC, ApoGI, etc. were created by GENINVO SMEs.
With the right people, processes, and tools, GENINVO is able to create products that improve human health and the lives of those who rely on the team for survival. GENINVO's team has decades of experience delivering world-class services and products.
“Clinical trials are a major area of focus for the pharmaceutical industry, and need to continue rethinking and revisiting strategies to address current and future challenges. GENINVO objective is to address the gaps in the current landscape and invest in automating technology for the future,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
Life Science SMEs drives Custom Application Development supported by technology and development experts such as AI & ML, JavaScript, Java, Python, Shell Scripting, C++ Development, Relational & Graph Database Technologies, Big Data & Data Lakes, R & R-Shiny Development, Data Visualization, UI/UX Development, Project Management using Agile & Waterfall methodology.
About GENINVO
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "GENINVO strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
Contact
GenInvoContact
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
