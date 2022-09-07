Pandemic-Born Online Cooking Club Celebrates 2 Years

During Italy’s strict lock downs of 2020, a charismatic architect-turned-cooking-teacher lost her main source of income: guests from the U.S. visiting her home in Tuscany for cooking classes, food tours, and vacation rentals. With nowhere to go, she teamed up with friends from the U.S. to try something new, teaching her cooking classes online. The small international team had no idea if their Cooking Club concept would last beyond the initial three month experiment.