Janet Parsons of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Sarasota, FL, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Janet Parsons of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.
“No one is more deserving of this award than Janet,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Alliance Group. “She makes customer satisfaction her Number One priority. We’re extremely proud of her for this significant accomplishment.”
Parsons is an accomplished real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales management. Extensive hands-on experience, training and certifications in new home sales and construction are an asset when assisting buyers. When selling, she provides a personalized marketing approach to listing property, using direct marketing, online marketing, social media and networking strategies. Her clients have voted her a Five Star Real Estate Agent for best in customer satisfaction in 2020 and 2021.
Parsons is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. She can be reached at (941) 387-4944 or janetparsonssrq@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
