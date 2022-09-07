Madelaine Petsch Feature "Jane" Debuts Trailer and Release Date
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The trailer for iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch’s latest feature debuted earlier this month. The film "Jane" in which Petsch is both producing and starring in, is an academic thriller for the new generation.
Described as the following: "Directed by Sabrina Jaglom ("Home Again"), the psychological thriller follows Olivia (Petsch), a seemingly perfect high school senior who struggles with grief following the recent loss of a friend. After being deferred from her dream college, she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success, but as things escalate, she is forced to confront—and embrace—her darkest impulses in order to get ahead."
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Madelaine shared the following regarding the film, “This film has been a personal passion of mine for over three years now,” she said in an exclusive statement. “I was so happy to have Chlöe Bailey join me on this journey. Not only is she a wonderful actress and creative force, but she’s one of the kindest people I’ve met. I cannot wait for the world to see what we’ve created with Jane.”
The cast also includes Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Ian Owens (Shrill), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team, Alexa & Katie), Nina Bloomgarden (Fatherhood), and model Chloe Yu as the titular Jane herself.
Jane will premiere in select AMC theaters on August 26 and will begin streaming exclusively on Creator+ starting September 16.
Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. She is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the hit CW series ‘Riverdale’. Madeleine's most recent thriller "Sightless" in which she stars as the character Ellen, is now streaming. She also produced the documentary "Meat Me Halfway," which received rave reviews. Madelaine is repped by Mosaic, CAA, and attorney Chad M. Christopher.
