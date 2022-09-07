Garrett Hedlund to Star in Sylvester Stalone New Lead Series on Paramount +
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund will next be seen in Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." First reported by Variety, the series will be led by Stallone, with Hedlund set to join as a series regular.
The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.
Hedlund will appear in the series regular role of Mitch Keller, an Oklahoma native and ex-bull-rider who retired prematurely after injuries led to addiction. Additional cast members include Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson.
“Tulsa King” hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, with Terrence Winter showrunning and executive producing. Sheridan and Winter executive producing along with Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
Production for the series has already begun.
Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett’s recent significant projects include Lee Daniels’ "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and season two of "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated "Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles’ "On the Road," Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated "Unbroken" from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated "Inside Llewyn Davis."
