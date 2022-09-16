Germ-O-Guard Anti-Viral/Anti-Bacterial Protector Skins with VBFree Nanotechnology Layer Keep Portable Devices and Frequently Touched Surfaces Germ-Free Without Chemicals

Germ-O-Guard Protective Skins employ nanotechnology to imbue the materials with self-sterilizing properties. Using the advanced VBFree deposition process, various materials can be coated with a layer of nano-silver which both blocks germs and actively eliminates them without the use of any chemicals which might be considered harmful or skin irritants. This layer is durable and enduring, allowing the materials to be wiped normally without losing their antiviral and antibacterial properties.