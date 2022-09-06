Loveforce International Announces New Releases Lost in The Search, Can’t Get Away From Love and It’s Another Nail In Your Coffin
On Friday, September 9, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 9, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. The three singles are by three different artists and in three different music genres. Loveforce International will give away a book in their honor.
Just Another Nail In Your Coffin Billy Ray Charles is a mixture of Soul, Southern Soul, Retro Soul & Soul-Pop genres. It uses typical instrumentation for Soul Music and it has a catchy melody and an upbeat, danceable beat. Lyrically, the song relates the maxim it was named after to a person's life. The lyric shows how the protagonist began lying at a young age and then how his lying, cheating, and drinking progressed, ruining his life. The song is one of only a handful of collaborations between billy Ray Charles and Author-Songwriter Mark Wilkins.
Can’t Get Away From Love The Loveforce Collective is an acoustic (non-electric piano and voice) Singer-Songwriter genre song. The instrumentation is simple and the vocals resonate with sensitivity. The lyrics of the song personify the emotion of love as chasing the protagonist, who knows he will eventually be caught and will fall in love. The lyrics insinuate the inner struggle many people have before deciding to commit to another person.
Lost In The Search by inRchild is an Acoustic Alternative Rock song. The lyrics are about the life struggles of an average person. The musical arrangement layers on different elements that build throughout the song. These include an acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals, and whistling. No one in the studio at the time was whistling. It was, however, recorded in a studio that is reportedly haunted.
The book that will be given away is the e-book version of Outrageous Stories 2 by Mark Wilkins. The book is filled with offbeat, fictitious, and outrageous humor articles and stories. The book pokes fun at treasured holiday traditions, the rich, the famous, and the infamous. The book is targeted toward college-age or older adults with an offbeat, irreverent, sense of humor.
“Everything that is being released this week was written or co-written by Mark Wilkins.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. He co-wrote one song, and wrote the other two songs as well as the book by himself.”
The e-book will be given away on Friday, September 9th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
