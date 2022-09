Boston, MA, September 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Zane Kuchera releases his “Empathy 2022” album of 12 contemporary Pop, Folk, Cabaret Singer/Songwriter music tracks that have been composed, arranged, and performed by Zane, and created from lyrics written by authors from around the world.List of SongsDreams of MineEveryday YouFairy TaleFaith Is Just BelievingForgot To RememberGoing For The GoldJust You and MeLiving Out My DreamLong Story ShortMasterpieceNo Pain No GainTake Me BackCreditsComposed & Arranged by Zane KucheraWords By:Aisha De Freitas (Canada) - Long Story ShortBarry Watson (United Kingdom) - Take Me BackChristopher Wisdom (SC) - Going For The GoldCosette Dubei (Romania) - No Pain No GainKatie Sage (CA) - Everyday YouLiam O’Grady (Australia) - Faith Is Just BelievingMalte Schlake (Germany) - Dreams of MineMike Daniels (PA) - Living Out My DreamRon Paul (United Kingdom) - Forgot To RememberSarah Harris (NY) - Masterpiece, Fairy TaleSuzanne Carroll (Ireland) - Just You and MeZane Kuchera (MA) - Faith Is Just Believing, Dreams of MineStores“Empathy 2022” by Zane Kuchera is available for download at major online stores and streamable for listening on services like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal, and iTunes. Visit https://album.link/npt3xw7vrt6qk for a convenient list of store links.SongbookAmazon.com published and distributes this 97 page (piano/vocal/guitar) songbook in paperback for $17.90 and Kindle for $9.99: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCVCGJPZIndividual songs are available through MusicNotes.com as well as Hal Leonard’s online sheet music stores SheetMusicDirect.com and SheetMusicPlus.com.Music VideoA 6 minute album preview is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/EcvzYCJIjzoContactLearn more about Zane and his music at https://ZaneKuchera.com .