Zane Kuchera Releases His "Empathy 2022" Album of 12 Contemporary Pop, Folk, Cabaret Singer/Songwriter Music Tracks
Boston, MA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zane Kuchera releases his “Empathy 2022” album of 12 contemporary Pop, Folk, Cabaret Singer/Songwriter music tracks that have been composed, arranged, and performed by Zane, and created from lyrics written by authors from around the world.
List of Songs
Dreams of Mine
Everyday You
Fairy Tale
Faith Is Just Believing
Forgot To Remember
Going For The Gold
Just You and Me
Living Out My Dream
Long Story Short
Masterpiece
No Pain No Gain
Take Me Back
Credits
Composed & Arranged by Zane Kuchera
Words By:
Aisha De Freitas (Canada) - Long Story Short
Barry Watson (United Kingdom) - Take Me Back
Christopher Wisdom (SC) - Going For The Gold
Cosette Dubei (Romania) - No Pain No Gain
Katie Sage (CA) - Everyday You
Liam O’Grady (Australia) - Faith Is Just Believing
Malte Schlake (Germany) - Dreams of Mine
Mike Daniels (PA) - Living Out My Dream
Ron Paul (United Kingdom) - Forgot To Remember
Sarah Harris (NY) - Masterpiece, Fairy Tale
Suzanne Carroll (Ireland) - Just You and Me
Zane Kuchera (MA) - Faith Is Just Believing, Dreams of Mine
Stores
“Empathy 2022” by Zane Kuchera is available for download at major online stores and streamable for listening on services like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal, and iTunes. Visit https://album.link/npt3xw7vrt6qk for a convenient list of store links.
Songbook
Amazon.com published and distributes this 97 page (piano/vocal/guitar) songbook in paperback for $17.90 and Kindle for $9.99: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCVCGJPZ
Individual songs are available through MusicNotes.com as well as Hal Leonard’s online sheet music stores SheetMusicDirect.com and SheetMusicPlus.com.
Music Video
A 6 minute album preview is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/EcvzYCJIjzo
Contact
Learn more about Zane and his music at https://ZaneKuchera.com .
List of Songs
Dreams of Mine
Everyday You
Fairy Tale
Faith Is Just Believing
Forgot To Remember
Going For The Gold
Just You and Me
Living Out My Dream
Long Story Short
Masterpiece
No Pain No Gain
Take Me Back
Credits
Composed & Arranged by Zane Kuchera
Words By:
Aisha De Freitas (Canada) - Long Story Short
Barry Watson (United Kingdom) - Take Me Back
Christopher Wisdom (SC) - Going For The Gold
Cosette Dubei (Romania) - No Pain No Gain
Katie Sage (CA) - Everyday You
Liam O’Grady (Australia) - Faith Is Just Believing
Malte Schlake (Germany) - Dreams of Mine
Mike Daniels (PA) - Living Out My Dream
Ron Paul (United Kingdom) - Forgot To Remember
Sarah Harris (NY) - Masterpiece, Fairy Tale
Suzanne Carroll (Ireland) - Just You and Me
Zane Kuchera (MA) - Faith Is Just Believing, Dreams of Mine
Stores
“Empathy 2022” by Zane Kuchera is available for download at major online stores and streamable for listening on services like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal, and iTunes. Visit https://album.link/npt3xw7vrt6qk for a convenient list of store links.
Songbook
Amazon.com published and distributes this 97 page (piano/vocal/guitar) songbook in paperback for $17.90 and Kindle for $9.99: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCVCGJPZ
Individual songs are available through MusicNotes.com as well as Hal Leonard’s online sheet music stores SheetMusicDirect.com and SheetMusicPlus.com.
Music Video
A 6 minute album preview is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/EcvzYCJIjzo
Contact
Learn more about Zane and his music at https://ZaneKuchera.com .
Contact
Zane Kuchera MusicContact
Zane Kuchera
1-617-765-4893
https://zanekuchera.com
Zane Kuchera
1-617-765-4893
https://zanekuchera.com
Categories