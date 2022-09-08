Angela Fincham Lowe Releases 3 Book Hike & Seek Series
Angela Fincham Lowe has released her first series; which includes Hike & Seek, Wildlife & Beach.
Louisa, VA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angela Fincham Lowe, a published children's book author who got her start in 2014 with her first Children's book, has released her first series which includes 3 books; "Hike & Seek," "Hike & Seek-Wildlife & Hike" & "Seek-Beach." Get kids outside and interacting with nature with the help of this series. Each book includes beautiful nature photography and are available on Amazon Kindle now.
"These books are like Ispy for active children, it's a game my son and I play whenever we go hiking," said Angela Fincham Lowe about her new book series.
Contact
Angela Fincham LoweContact
Dandelions Media
1 540-748-0974
www.amazon.com/author/angelalowe
