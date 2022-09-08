Zoo Media Debuts a Green Alternative to Plastic Bottles to Promote Zoos in America
Severance, CO, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zoo Media is elated to introduce Pure Box Water, an earth-friendly, cardboard water container that allows for maximum zoo advertising while playing a leading role in preserving America's land and wildlife.
Dan Kost, Chief Executive Officer of Zoo Media, said, "The clever promotion will
allow zoos to post their messaging, animal stories, and images of their park on water
products, for the first time. With this new initiative, customers will receive
educational information about animal endangerment awareness and fun facts about
their favorite zoo habitat every time they are thirsty."
Pure Box Water takes earth-conscious measures, such as using windmills and
biodegradable materials that decompose naturally, in order to reduce its own carbon
footprint and help prevent the littering of plastic bottles on beaches or in oceans.
Zoo Media's vision is to empower zoos across the U.S. by increasing visitor numbers
and allowing zoos to profit from environment-friendly water boxes sold at on-site
concessions and off-site shops, while providing a green option for advertising.
For inquiries about business requests and the Pure Box Water specs, please contact
Dan Kost, CEO of Zoo Media, at (323) 255-1212 or Dan@ZooMedia.US
About Zoo Media
Zoo Media provides strategy, advertising, marketing, sponsorship, and smart
initiatives to advertisers, the aquarium, and the zoo industry. Zoo Media supports
zoos and aquariums around the globe by enhancing the visitors' experience and
improving the welfare and living conditions of animals. Zoo Media is part of the
Dakdan Worldwide family of companies. In the early '80s, Dan Kost founded Dakdan
Worldwide, a parent holding company with a multitude of brands, including Pure Box
Water, Dakdan Entertainment, Sports Media, USA Entertainment Ventures,
Mobile Highway Advertising, Fanz, EVAcrossAmerica, Sportrons, RAMM,
Teltrans Credit, ChaseDaddy, Dakdan News Networks, and Television
Networks.
For more information about Zoo Media, please visit Www.ZooMedia.US
Contact
Zoo MediaContact
Dan Kost
323-255-1212
https://zoomedia.us
