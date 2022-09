Zoo Media Debuts a Green Alternative to Plastic Bottles to Promote Zoos in America

Severance, CO, September 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Zoo Media is elated to introduce Pure Box Water, an earth-friendly, cardboard water container that allows for maximum zoo advertising while playing a leading role in preserving America's land and wildlife.Dan Kost, Chief Executive Officer of Zoo Media, said, "The clever promotion willallow zoos to post their messaging, animal stories, and images of their park on waterproducts, for the first time. With this new initiative, customers will receiveeducational information about animal endangerment awareness and fun facts abouttheir favorite zoo habitat every time they are thirsty."Pure Box Water takes earth-conscious measures, such as using windmills andbiodegradable materials that decompose naturally, in order to reduce its own carbonfootprint and help prevent the littering of plastic bottles on beaches or in oceans.Zoo Media's vision is to empower zoos across the U.S. by increasing visitor numbersand allowing zoos to profit from environment-friendly water boxes sold at on-siteconcessions and off-site shops, while providing a green option for advertising.For inquiries about business requests and the Pure Box Water specs, please contactDan Kost, CEO of Zoo Media, at (323) 255-1212 or Dan@ZooMedia.USAbout Zoo MediaZoo Media provides strategy, advertising, marketing, sponsorship, and smartinitiatives to advertisers, the aquarium, and the zoo industry. Zoo Media supportszoos and aquariums around the globe by enhancing the visitors' experience andimproving the welfare and living conditions of animals. Zoo Media is part of theDakdan Worldwide family of companies. In the early '80s, Dan Kost founded DakdanWorldwide, a parent holding company with a multitude of brands, including Pure BoxWater, Dakdan Entertainment, Sports Media, USA Entertainment Ventures,Mobile Highway Advertising, Fanz, EVAcrossAmerica, Sportrons, RAMM,Teltrans Credit, ChaseDaddy, Dakdan News Networks, and TelevisionNetworks.For more information about Zoo Media, please visit Www.ZooMedia.US