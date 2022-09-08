All New Cabinet Protection Product Cabinet Armor, Now Available from Builders Site Protection
Builders Site Protection, a supplier of surface protection and dust control products has announced the addition of Cabinet Armor to its product line. Cabinet Armor is a breathable and easy to use roll of protective polypropylene designed for use on cabinets.
Bend, OR, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Builders Site Protection has today announced the addition of Cabinet Armor to its extensive line of surface protection products. Cabinet Armor is a polypropylene based breathable wrap for cabinets that features an adhesive strip for secure fastening onto wood cabinetry. It is designed to be quickly and easily adjusted to any size and shape of cabinet feature, and to securely stay in place once there.
Cabinet Armor is available in rolls of 32 inches high by 60 linear feet in length, totaling 160 square feet per roll. This height was specifically designed with cabinets in mind, given that standard cabinet faces are roughly 30 inches in height. The polypropylene composition of Cabinet Armor makes it both soft to the touch and rigid. This is an ideal material for protecting hardwood as it is fantastic at preventing scratches and scuffs.
Each roll is perforated every 12 inches, allowing for quick installation and protection of cabinets. Because of the uniform perforations, Cabinet Armor can be adjusted to any size without the use of sharp tools, which risk damaging fresh finishes. An adhesive strip is built into the material, so no additional tapes or adhesives are required. At project’s end, Cabinet Armor is 100% recyclable to limit waste.
The latest in a long line of breathable products offered by Builders Site Protection, Cabinet Armor allows gasses and vapors to pass through its protective barrier. This trait of breathability ensures that freshly stained or finished cabinets can cure while being covered by Cabinet Armor – a trait particularly important for finishes made from hardwood. This same trait can be observed in specialty floor coverings such as Surface Liner Vapor and Tuf-Guard floor protection products.
In addition to Cabinet Armor, Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and dust control. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com
