Riverfront Estate in Bradenton, Florida, Sells for Record Price
Listed by Jay and Christy Travis, the property sold for the highest price in history on the Northwest Bradenton Waterfront.
Bradenton, FL, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The largest parcel on Riverview Boulevard on the Manatee Riverfront, and one of the largest open deep-water parcels on the Florida West Coast, has sold for $8.55 million, the highest sell price in the history of Northwest Bradenton waterfront properties, according to the MLS.
“It was an honor to sell this home,” said Jay Travis, listing agent with Christy Travis, both of The Waterfront Leaders at RE/MAX Alliance Group. “It is definitely the most esteemed property on the Manatee River and one of a kind.”
Located on 5.16 acres at 7000 Riverview Boulevard, the property has 5,975 square feet in the main house, 1,702 square feet in the second home and 287 feet of direct waterfront with access to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The main house has five bedrooms, an office and five and a half baths; the second home has two bedrooms and two baths.
Designed by noted architect Don Roban and built by B.W. Saba Inc., the home features some of the finest domestic and imported resources available, including rare granites, wood mosaic flooring, highly lacquered cabinetry, hand rubbed cypress wood walls, beamed 20-foot ceilings and massive walls of glass. The estate incorporates centuries old oak trees, bridges, waterfalls, walking paths, koi ponds and a diversified selection of native plantings, designed by landscape architect Jim Talley.
Jay Travis and Christy Travis can be reached at (941) 812-7277 or TheWaterFrontLeaders@aol.com. RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Categories