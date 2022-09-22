USA Entertainment Ventures Launches Thirsty Rock Hydration
Severance, CO, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- USA Entertainment Ventures (USAEV) is proud to announce the launch of its newest product line: the Thirsty Rock Hydration tactical water bag. Designed for use by law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency first responders, this hydration system is essential for thriving in harsh conditions.
Thirsty Rock Hydration has been tested and proven to outperform other products on the market. It features top-of-the-line thermal insulation that maintains liquids at ice-cold temperatures for extended periods of time, making it perfect for keeping personnel hydrated in hot environments. The hydration gear is highly durable, easy to transport, and can be attached to various surfaces, making it ideal for tactical use in the field.
Law enforcement and border patrol in the Southwest presently rely on Thirsty Rock Hydration to combat extreme conditions. The water gear provides the best hydration solution for firefighters who, while performing their duties, are able to consume cold-temperature water, which is a crucial resource for regulating core body temperature and preventing heat exhaustion when operating in excessive heat circumstances. With Thirsty Rock Hydration, Military personnel can significantly increase their safety and hydration levels during training exercises or deployment.
USAEV is dedicated to empowering people with transformative and cutting-edge solutions and is certain that Thirsty Rock Hydration can greatly improve the safety of everyone who depends on it.
For inquiries about business requests and Thirsty Rock Hydration specs, please contact Dan Kost, CEO of USAEV, at (970) 436 0580 or Dan@usaev.net.
About USA Entertainment Ventures
USA Entertainment Ventures LLC (USAEV) is part of the Dakdan Worldwide family of companies. USAEV empowers sustainability, product development, smart products, media advertising, entertainment, government contracting, business startups, sports, zoos and aquariums, the trucking industry, credit and finance, the medical field, and human resources. In the early '80s, Dan Kost founded Dakdan Worldwide, a parent holding company with a multitude of brands, including Dakdan Entertainment, Sports Media, Zoo Media, Mobile Highway Advertising, Fanz, EVAcrossAmerica, Sportrons, RAMM, Teltrans Credit, ChaseDaddy, Dakdan News Networks, and Television Networks. USAEV is a Certified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a registered Federal, State, and Local Contractor. Thirsty Rock Hydration is one of USAEV's products.
For more information about USAEV, visit www.USAEntertainmentVentures.com.
For information about Thirsty Rock Hydration, visit www.ThirstyRockHydration.com.
