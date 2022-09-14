Award-Winning Coliving Start-up Launches Podcast - Coliving Conversations
This podcast addresses the many questions of how shared living could be a solution to the many socio-economic and environmental challenges that we face today, and how to scale it effectively in modern society.
London, United Kingdom, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Transformational Power of Coliving
“Did you know that shared living can help solve the environmental, loneliness and housing crises, all at once?” -Naima Ritter Figueres
Innovative and multiple award-winning start-up, Conscious Coliving, today releases the much-anticipated first episode of their new podcast show, Coliving Conversations.
This podcast series predominantly addresses the question, “How is shared living already tackling some of the biggest challenges that we face today, and how can we scale it in the way that the world needs?”
The first episode, The Transformational Power of Coliving, features an insightful conversation with Gui Perdix, Director of Co-Liv and author of The Art of Coliving, a compelling book with insights from over 200 coliving operators from around the world.
Coliving is increasingly becoming known as a way to tackle many of the biggest challenges we face today including the growing loneliness and mental health epidemics, as well as the housing and planetary environmental crisis.
Indeed, Gui has been a pillar of the coliving movement since it began and emphasizes that coliving is “a great tool for transformation because you're gonna be confronted with people that you don't align with, with cultures that you don't align with, and with behaviours that trigger you. And if you're able to overcome these triggers, then you are a true learner of life.”
Co-host of Coliving Conversations, Naima Ritter Figueres (Head of Community & Wellbeing at Conscious Coliving) is joined by industry expert co-hosts Matt Lesniak, Dr Penny Clark and Juan Ortiz for in-depth conversations with various additional guests including best-selling authors, successful coliving operators, real estate tech providers, and others who have their hands on the levers of change in the shared-living industry.
The Conscious Coliving team (Naima, Juan, Matt and Penny) are also co-authors of the Coliving 2022 & Beyond Guide, a comprehensive resource covering the benefits, types, challenges, and examples of thriving coliving communities from every continent.
The first season of Coliving Conversations will kick off with new podcasts aired every two weeks and can be listened to on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and at ConsciousColiving.com/Podcast. Each episode will shine insight onto the latest trends shaping the industry and discuss multiple successful case studies with loads of practical tips.
Coliving Conversations Season 1 was produced with the support of Spaceflow, an all-in-one tenant experience platform to enable better life in buildings, Coly, a scientific profiling and matchmaking platform for shared living and GoHumanGo, a collective of communication professionals supporting people and the planet.
Petr Boruta, Head of Marketing at Spaceflow says, “The global rental market is at a crossroads, with the housing crisis and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance ) challenges emerging. At Spaceflow, we are proud to support Coliving Conversations that will shed light on some of the key questions and trends in shared living space."
Listen to the first episode here: https://www.consciouscoliving.com/podcast/
For additional info on the lineup titles, dates and guest speakers, images, etc. please refer to the Editor’s notes below.
About Conscious Coliving:
Founded in 2018, Conscious Coliving is helping tackle the global loneliness, environmental, and housing crises by fostering thriving shared living communities. They specialise in supporting shared living businesses and communities to embed social, environmental, and financial value through research-based content, education, and consulting. The team has won several coliving awards, including Best Thought Leadership Piece for The Community Facilitation Handbook, Best Initiative Fostering Coliving public vote winner for the Conscious Coliving Manifesto, and First Place in the Academia Category for research regarding environmental sustainability in shared living. For more information visit Consciouscoliving.com.
The Conscious Coliving team comprises industry professionals specialising in Shared Living Market Research, Sustainability, Community & Well-being, Impact & Innovation, Spatial Design, Real Estate & Finance, Business Models, and User Experience. They also have an extensive network of partners supporting their research, educational outreach, and consulting work.
Special Thanks to Conscious Coliving Conversations Season 1 Partners:
