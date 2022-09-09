New STEM Lyceums Webinar on the Theme of Zoology
CEE offers exciting free virtual STEM Lyceums program for high school students.
McLean, VA, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is offering high school students a cost-free opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 4:00-5:15 p.m. ET by attending the webinar on the theme of Zoology.
The guest speaker is:
Frances E. Buderman, PhD is Assistant Prof. of Quantitative Wildlife Ecology, Department of Ecosystem Science & Management, Pennsylvania State University. She earned a BS in Natural Resources from Cornell University. She also earned an MS in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from Pennsylvania State University. She earned her PhD in Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology from Colorado State University. Dr. Buderman is a quantitative ecologist interested in the development and application of novel statistical methods for understanding ecological systems. Her primary focus is to understand wildlife demography, space-use, movement, and their interactions across ecological scales. Her research spans numerous taxa and management applications.
This virtual event is part of CEE's STEM Lyceums, a series of monthly virtual meetings that engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and unique STEM career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Students interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, both national and international. Meetings foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers. CEE's STEM Lyceums partners include Virginia Bio, United Negro College Fund, and the Urban League of Hampton Roads.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.
