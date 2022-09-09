Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design.
City of Industry, CA, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is proud to introduce the IPC972, its new industrial edge AI system with dual GPU support. The highly expandable edge computer supports the Intel® Xeon® or 10th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Comet Lake S) with the Intel® W480E chipset. With the ability to support two NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU cards, the IPC972 enhances the facilitation of image processing, real-time control, data analysis, deep learning, AOI, data acquisition and more.
Axiomtek’s IPC972 continues the IPC970 series design, offering flexible expansion options with one I/O module slot and four PCIe slots. In addition, it has one M.2 Key B 3042/3050 slot with SIM slot for 5G wireless connection, one M.2 Key E 2234 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules and one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot with SIM slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/LTE modules. For stable operation in mission-critical environments, the Industrial pc has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C and a power input of 24V DC with power-on delay function, over-current, over-voltage and reverse voltage protection.
The Industrial computer comes with four DDR4-2933 ECC/non-ECC U-DIMM sockets with a maximum of 128GB of system memory. This edge AI computer is equipped with two swappable 2.5-inch SSDs/HDDs, an optional internal 2.5-inch SSD/HDD with the support of Intel® RAID 0,1 and one M.2 Key M 2280 socket for NVMe SDD. Furthermore, the intelligent computing system supports rich I/O options, including one 2.5GbE LAN port, one GbE LAN port, eight USB 3.2 ports, one internal USB 2.0 port, one 4-pin terminal block and one AT/ATX selectable switch. Also, it supports wall mount and TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.
“The IPC972 is designed to support dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU cards to accelerate high-performance graphics for enhancing AI applications at the edge. A single modular I/O slot can be easily expanded with the integration of different I/O modules – AX93511, AX93512, AX93516, and AX93519 making the IPC972 the ideal and scalable solution for multi-application requests,” said Ivy Lee, product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek’s IPC972 is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
