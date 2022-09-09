Rawson Saunders School Proudly Celebrates 25 Years
Austin, TX, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rawson Saunders School, located in Austin, TX, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this school year. Rawson Saunders was established in 1997 by a small group of educators and parents determined to fill the need for a new, innovative school in which dyslexic students could thrive.
Now led by Head of School Laura Steinbach, M.S.Ed., the school has grown from an organization serving 22 students in 1997 to one serving more than 200 in 2022, and attracts students–and teachers–from all over the country. “All of us at Rawson Saunders take great pride in the number of lives we’ve changed since our founding,” said Steinbach. “What we do at Rawson Saunders is truly transformational.”
The mission of Rawson Saunders School is to develop the full potential of learners with dyslexia through an extraordinary education experience. Serving students in grades 1-12, it provides individualized instruction in small classes, a evidence-based structured literacy curriculum, and teachers who are experts in their fields. In its nurturing yet academically challenging environment, bright students with dyslexia can develop to their unique gifts. “We cultivate students’ strengths while addressing their specific learning needs,” Steinbach said. “Our students not only learn to read, they grow to become strong learners.”
According to the International Dyslexia Association, dyslexia affects 15-20% of the world population yet fewer than 5% of students are diagnosed. Even when identified, most schools, both public and private, do not have the resources to serve dyslexic learners, nor have teachers received the necessary training. Responding to the profound educational need to provide Austin-area teachers with the essential knowledge and skills to support dyslexic learners, Rawson Saunders began offering summer training to teachers in 2006. The Rawson Saunders Institute was formally launched in 2010 as a year-round teacher-training and resource center. Accredited in 2013, the Institute now supports educators, therapists, and others from all over the country to master the evidence-based, multi-sensory approach to reading instruction that Rawson Saunders is known for.
The award-winning, non-profit school and institute have both grown to become internationally-recognized models for dyslexia education and teacher training. Rawson Saunders’ vision is now to rewrite the future of dyslexia education. “Facing limited space and ever-increasing demand, our goal is to expand our capacity to serve the greater Austin community and beyond,” Steinbach said. “We look forward to building on 25 years of extraordinary.”
About Rawson Saunders School
Rawson Saunders School is an academically excellent, fully accredited independent school for students with dyslexia in grades 1-12. Rawson Saunders is the only school in central Texas of its kind, and one of just a handful in the country. The school is recognized internationally as a leader in innovative, multisensory teaching methods tailored specifically to the way students with dyslexia learn.
Christy Brewer
512-476-8382
www.rawsonsaunders.org
