Six to be Honored at Husson University’s 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame
Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, said, “All of the individuals being honored at this year’s Alumni Hall of Fame have made distinguished contributions to their professions, their communities and the University.”
Bangor, ME, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson will recognize six alumni and friends of the university as part of their prestigious Alumni Hall of Fame awards ceremony and reception on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Gracie Theatre on their Bangor, Maine campus.
The individuals being honored have all made distinguished contributions to their professions, communities and the University.
Awards and honorees include:
• Young Alumna - George Pusey, MBA, MS, OTR/L '12, '13G - For the past eight years, Pusey has been with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in various states including Pennsylvania, Montana, and most recently, Houston, Texas. Last year, he was named the interim program director of home-based primary care at VA-Houston and has been serving as an occupational therapist on their team.
• Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee - Roberta Winchell, JD '94, '96G - Winchell earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Husson in 1994 and her Master of Science in business in 1996. In 2010, she opened a new practice in Bangor, Maine called Winchell Law & Associates. The firm specializes in family law; wills; trusts; estate planning; employment law; businesses and incorporation; and civil litigation.
• Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee - Errol James '74 - James earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Husson in 1974. Immediately following graduation, he began working for Allmerica Financial Insurance Corporation as a senior financial and IT auditor. Since 1977, he has worked at Deloitte in Boston, Mass. as a senior management consultant and in senior leadership roles at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), SRA International Inc., Radius Capital Partners, Strategic Ventures, LLC, and Trigent Software, Inc.
• Presidential Outstanding Service Award – Cornelius “Tony” Cerbone, ’72 and Dottie Tammaro Cerbone, '66 - Tony Cerbone graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business education in 1976 from Husson. Dorothy “Dottie” Cerbone, ’66, graduated from Husson with a Liberal Secretarial Diploma. Tony retired from People's United Bank in Brewer, Maine in January of 2012. Dottie retired from her part-time position at Vance Gray Wealth Management in April of 2022.
• Honorary Alumnus – Lambros Karris, EdD – Karris immigrated to the U.S. from Thessaloniki, Greece in 1963 when he was eighteen-years-old. He pursued his dreams and became a professor of psychology when he was only 24. For the next 38 years, he was a faculty member at Husson University in the Department of Psychology.
