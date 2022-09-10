CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Integration with MS SQL Server
Half Moon Bay, CA, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QCommission now integrates with MS SQL Server.
SQL Server is a massive database containing information of various systems of several organizations. MySQL Server is easily accessible and usable for many companies.
The Object Linking and Embedding Database (OLEDB) Interface provides an interface for data manipulation in the SQL Server database. The OLEDB Interface is a set of development tools that enables SQL Server to integrate with external solutions. The OLEDB Interface can be used to access the database, to extend its functionality, to link with third-party solutions, and to adapt the functionality of SQL Server to fit customers’ needs.
QCommission, on the other hand, enables effective and quick transfer of data to and from the databases of SQL Server. It facilitates a precise view of the data before and after the filtering process. QCommission also facilitates data size validations before initiating an export, as well as enables easy and prioritized maintenance of databases.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the SQL Server data structure as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, it successfully integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with MS SQL Server, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with MS SQL Server helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
