Moolah iOS App Launched for Online Shoppers
The Moolah coupon-hunting browser extension is now supported on the Safari browser and bundled with the Moolah app.
Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moolah, a coupon-hunting browser extension that automatically applies coupons to cart at checkout, has announced the launch of the Moolah app, which enables customers to get more savings on their online shopping through coupon codes. iPhone users can download the app for free at the Apple App Store.
“Over 10,000 customers are now enjoying online savings through Moolah. With the launch of the new app, iOS users can find and redeem valid coupon codes and gain more rewarding online shopping experiences wherever they are,” CEO Alan Gu said.
Moolah is initially available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. It’s designed using advanced AI technology to automatically search, test, and add coupon codes to customers’ shopping cart whenever they shop at supported ecommerce stores. Currently Moolah has over 30,000 partner merchants including department stores like Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Walmart, and major brands across a wide range of categories including sports, beauty, tech, home and garden, fashion, and more.
“Our accounts and development teams work hard to ensure that we offer the highest coupon redemption success rates to our customers and get better quality on their online purchases,” Gu said. “The app will also be another gateway for our valued merchant partners to expand their presence and reach shoppers on the iOS platform,” he concludes.
Moolah also has a user rewards program, as well as a friend referral program, in place to further benefit its fast-growing community of deal hunters. With qualified purchases made through Moolah, users can collect points to be redeemed for gifts or credits. Bonus points are awarded for successful friend referrals and other in-app activities.
The Moolah app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store. For more information about Moolah, visit www.joinmoolah.com.
About Moolah
Moolah is a browser extension that automatically searches for, tests, and adds valid coupon codes to your shopping cart. It can search for codes in over 30,000 merchant websites online. The extension is free to download at the Chrome Web Store. For more information about Moolah, visit http://joinmoolah.com.
Contact
Contact Person: Naomi G.
Address: 260 S Los Robles Ave, Suite 315
Pasadena, California 91107, US
Phone: +1 6268994409
Website: http://joinmoolah.com
Email: service@joinmoolah.com
