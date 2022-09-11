Ed-Tech Startup Lendorse Offers New Study Financing Options for Non-EU Students
Munich, Germany, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- So far, non-EU students had no access to study support like Bafög in Germany or similar support schemes. The new “CHE Studienkredit Test 2022” mentions Ed-Tech startup Lendorse as “very interesting,” since it focuses on students from outside the EU and on students with a migration background. This is "remarkable, because other providers deliberately exclude the target group of non-EU foreigners," highlights the CHE.
Lendorse is on the forefront of a new financing vehicle called Income Share Agreement. Instead of an interest rate, the students are paying back a percentage of their income for a fixed period of time after graduation. This solidarity-based concept enables students who have a low income to pay back less or nothing, while high earners pay back more. In addition to the financial support, the company offers its clients career advice and support as well.
Lendorse was founded in 2021 by top-tier business school alumni who had personal experience with emigrating into the EU.
CEO Bjoern Wolf mentions the company’s strong social impact focus, “to give opportunities for all talented students to get good education and land a satisfying job regardless of their financial means or origin.”
