Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited Partners with Amlogic to Showcase State of the Art 8K Set-Top Box at IBC 2022
Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited, (IBC2022 stand 1.D19), and Amlogic (IBC2022 stand 5.C62), announce that the brand-new 8K Android AOSP TV Box, equipped with Amlogic’s high-end 12nm 8K chipsets, will be shown on IBC 2022 in Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited Booth.
The box design has the top cover wrapped in leather, which brings a unique visual and tactile experience. Inside, it is equipped with Amlogic's latest 12nm 8K chip with 36K+ DMIPS, supports decoding of mainstream formats such as 8KP60 and 4KP120. With the AI function, it can realize face and gesture recognition.
“8K is a huge leap from 4K. I believe that in the coming future, there will be more and more streaming media platforms and television programs that will launch 8K content. This is Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited's first 8K box with a leather design element. We always try to lead the industry’s technology development with our partners, and keep exploring the possibilities of industrial design,” said Charlie Zheng, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Sales and Marketing, Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited.
“Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited has been a reliable strategic partner for us and we have been involved in many brilliant projects,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic. “We are glad to show our latest and diverse chipset solutions on the stage of IBC. Especially the S928X which supports 8K decoding.”
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited has prepared a demo area including an 8K TV set in the booth to demonstrate the 8K STB. There are many other unique products and ideas to view at Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited’s and Amlogic’s IBC booths.
About Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd., is the world’s leading provider for connected home products and solutions. Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited is continually evolving product and service offerings to satisfy the ever-changing content consumption habits of a global customer base, by providing innovations in networking, digitalization, and solutions for the connected home. Today, Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited is the world’s largest set top box manufacturer and as well as one of fastest growing manufacturer of broadband CPE and IoT products and solutions.
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com.
