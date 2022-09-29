Nex, SEI & Amlogic Collaborate on Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box for the Next-Generation Living Room Experience
Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nex, SEI & Amlogic cooperate to pre-launch the Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box. It integrates Nex Motion content, 4K, HiFi 5 DSP, Dolby ATMOS, DTS, HDR10/10+, Android TV OS, Google Assistant and a camera with 13MP and 110° ultra-wide-angle. This provides the users with an immersive motion entertainment experience on the TVs, turning the living room into a Family Entertainment Hub.
Nex has developed a breakthrough motion engine used in the Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box. It's the first motion framework integrated with the Unity game development platform for real-time motion capture. No special trackers, suits or sensors are required. The Nex motion engine was first developed for the professional sports world and has now been tuned for interactive consumer experiences including sports, fitness, gaming, and entertainment.
SEI Robotics provided hardware development and integration utilizing Amlogic’s A311D2 chipset which includes: A 64-bit octo-core ARM® Cortex™ -A73 + A53 CPU, ARM® Mali™-G52 MP8 (8EE) GPU processor, the video engine (AVE-10) with dedicated hardware decoders up to 8K@24fps, and encoders up to 4K@50fps, supporting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, HDR10/10+, HLG, HLG and Prime HDR to deliver end users with a premium audio-visual experience.
“It is our pleasure to partner with Nex and Amlogic to develop and promote the state-of-the-art Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box. A family entertainment system and not just a gaming console. The entire family will be able to enjoy hours of fun with a powerful Set-Top-Box and a riveting selection of motion games and experiences,” said Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics. "We will showcase the latest device capabilities at the IBC show and I'm sure it will be lots of fun to experience the full catalog of motion games and content.”
“Nex is working with key OEMs and Operators to develop a next-generation living room experience, providing even more immersive motion entertainment experiences on the latest TVs and set-top-boxes. Nex has developed the Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box in partnership with SEI Robotics, to deliver motion-enabled solutions for consumers that are turnkey and instantly accessible from their preferred TV provider,” said David Lee, CEO at Nex.
To demonstrate the full power of the platform for the entertainment industry, Nex will be at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam Sept. 9-12 at the SEI Robotics' booth (Booth Hall 5.F64). At IBC, Nex will also be demonstrating a full suite of motion games and experiences as well as what’s possible for entertainment content developers with the Nex Motion Developer Kit (MDK).
About Nex
Nex is helping humanity reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive motion entertainment that’s accessible on any modern camera-equipped device. Using cutting-edge AI, mobile, and vision technologies, Nex merges the digital and physical worlds so players are immersed in the experience using their natural body movement. Nex has been featured by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Time’s Best Inventions, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Nex apps are used in more than 200 countries around the world and include HomeCourt, Active Arcade, Party Fowl and Starri. Learn more about Nex at https://www.nex.inc.
About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, Wifi Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. Visit SEI Robitics online at https://seirobotics.net.
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi'an, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com.
