Startup NachoNacho Helps SMBs Save on SaaS Spend Rather Than Layoffs
NachoNacho’s B2B SaaS Marketplace and subscription spend management solution challenges companies to think about better financial management rather than layoffs during uncertain economic times.
San Francisco, CA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nachonacho, an exclusive B2B SaaS Marketplace and spend management solution used by thousands of SMBs, today announces a newly rebranded SaaS marketplace featuring top SaaS products at up to 30% discounts (lifetime). NachoNacho's goal is to harmonize the subscription economy by reducing friction and waste both for businesses as Buyers and SaaS vendors as Sellers.
As the subscription economy grows exponentially, various inefficiencies and dysfunctionalities have become obvious - the industry calls it SaaS Sprawl. High-growth companies subscribe to an average of 254 apps across multiple departments, creating an abundance of shadow IT, with only 45% being used regularly. The result is duplicate subscriptions (an average of 3.6 per company), little transparency amongst team members’ app subscriptions, and hard-to-cancel subscriptions after “free trials.” This is simply because the SaaS purchase and management experience are disconnected in the first place (according to TechRepublic). Remote work has made the SaaS management process even less transparent.
Companies waste, on average, 30% of their SaaS spend (according to CIODive.com) and lots of time managing their SaaS stack. SaaS spending is the 3rd highest cost center for businesses. As the economy slows, revenues fall, and fund-raising gets significantly more challenging, many small businesses struggle to identify areas to cut spending without cutting headcount. Companies bleeding cash unnecessarily often overlook an area like spend management, which possibly would allow them to avoid resorting to layoffs if appropriately managed. These layoffs have many overlooked disadvantages for any company.
“As much as the subscription economy is irreversibly upon us, various inefficiencies and dysfunctionalities need to be addressed to make it a joyful and universally productive force. NachoNacho is creating a movement that addresses those issues while accentuating its positives,” says NachoNacho CEO Sanjay Goel. NachoNacho’s newly rebranded marketplace and spend management solution was created to help companies combat the many problems associated with SaaS Sprawl by providing a better way to manage SaaS products, discover new tools, and save in the process – similar to Amazon’s marketplace model for consumer goods.
NachoNacho empowers thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to save money & time by helping them take control of their SaaS stack and helping them find and save on exciting & relevant software tools to do more, better, quicker, and cheaper. NachoNacho allows small businesses to manage existing subscriptions with secure virtual credit cards in one company-wide account. Hundreds of top SaaS vendors use NachoNacho to find their best customers through powerful data and algorithmic matching.
The newly rebranded website will allow SMBs to save on SaaS and manage their spending better. It also enables SaaS sellers to acquire customers at a lower CAC, another important cost-saving measure for companies likely cutting their marketing budgets. The NachoNacho marketplace will soon unveil a software-focused community forum to help business leaders make better buying decisions by connecting with their peers who have 'confirmed buyer' status.
NachoNacho rebranded marketplace is available at NachoNacho.com for all startups, SMBs, and SaaS sellers. NachoNacho harmonizes the subscription economy and eliminates current market ineficiences. For more information, please contact our Marketing Lead, Andy Karuza, at Andy@NachoNacho.com.
About NachoNacho
NachoNacho is the world’s largest B2B SaaS marketplace for businesses to manage, discover, and save on top SaaS products (up to 30% lifetime).
As the subscription economy grows exponentially, various inefficiencies and dysfunctionalities have become obvious - the industry calls it SaaS Sprawl. High-growth companies subscribe to an average of 254 apps across multiple departments, creating an abundance of shadow IT, with only 45% being used regularly. The result is duplicate subscriptions (an average of 3.6 per company), little transparency amongst team members’ app subscriptions, and hard-to-cancel subscriptions after “free trials.” This is simply because the SaaS purchase and management experience are disconnected in the first place (according to TechRepublic). Remote work has made the SaaS management process even less transparent.
Companies waste, on average, 30% of their SaaS spend (according to CIODive.com) and lots of time managing their SaaS stack. SaaS spending is the 3rd highest cost center for businesses. As the economy slows, revenues fall, and fund-raising gets significantly more challenging, many small businesses struggle to identify areas to cut spending without cutting headcount. Companies bleeding cash unnecessarily often overlook an area like spend management, which possibly would allow them to avoid resorting to layoffs if appropriately managed. These layoffs have many overlooked disadvantages for any company.
“As much as the subscription economy is irreversibly upon us, various inefficiencies and dysfunctionalities need to be addressed to make it a joyful and universally productive force. NachoNacho is creating a movement that addresses those issues while accentuating its positives,” says NachoNacho CEO Sanjay Goel. NachoNacho’s newly rebranded marketplace and spend management solution was created to help companies combat the many problems associated with SaaS Sprawl by providing a better way to manage SaaS products, discover new tools, and save in the process – similar to Amazon’s marketplace model for consumer goods.
NachoNacho empowers thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to save money & time by helping them take control of their SaaS stack and helping them find and save on exciting & relevant software tools to do more, better, quicker, and cheaper. NachoNacho allows small businesses to manage existing subscriptions with secure virtual credit cards in one company-wide account. Hundreds of top SaaS vendors use NachoNacho to find their best customers through powerful data and algorithmic matching.
The newly rebranded website will allow SMBs to save on SaaS and manage their spending better. It also enables SaaS sellers to acquire customers at a lower CAC, another important cost-saving measure for companies likely cutting their marketing budgets. The NachoNacho marketplace will soon unveil a software-focused community forum to help business leaders make better buying decisions by connecting with their peers who have 'confirmed buyer' status.
NachoNacho rebranded marketplace is available at NachoNacho.com for all startups, SMBs, and SaaS sellers. NachoNacho harmonizes the subscription economy and eliminates current market ineficiences. For more information, please contact our Marketing Lead, Andy Karuza, at Andy@NachoNacho.com.
About NachoNacho
NachoNacho is the world’s largest B2B SaaS marketplace for businesses to manage, discover, and save on top SaaS products (up to 30% lifetime).
Contact
NachoNachoContact
Andy Karuza
(415) 234-3050
http://nachonacho.com
Andy Karuza
(415) 234-3050
http://nachonacho.com
Categories