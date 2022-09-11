Spencer Savings Bank Wraps Up “Movies Under The Stars” Series; Hosts Free Outdoor Movie Nights
Elmwood Park, NJ, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank recently wrapped up its annual “Movies Under The Stars” series, hosting two free outdoor movie nights for the community in Lodi and Elmwood Park.
In June and July, the bank partnered with the Borough of Lodi and the Elmwood Park Recreation Department to host the free events at Lodi’s Memorial Park and Elmwood Park’s Borough Field. Residents enjoyed two feature films under the stars, that included movie classic “Ghostbusters” and the new Marvel classic “Spider-Man No Way Home,” as well as freshly popped popcorn and some other treats. There was also a “Camp Out” event hosted in Elmwood Park where residents roasted marshmallows by the fire pits and spent the night sleeping in tents outside on the field.
“We are thrilled to host these free outdoor movie screenings for families in our community!” stated José B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer. “Summer is not complete without our annual ‘Movies Under the Stars’ screenings that so many of our community members enjoy and really look forward to. We’re happy to host these free events and provide our community with an opportunity to spend fun time together locally!”
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
In June and July, the bank partnered with the Borough of Lodi and the Elmwood Park Recreation Department to host the free events at Lodi’s Memorial Park and Elmwood Park’s Borough Field. Residents enjoyed two feature films under the stars, that included movie classic “Ghostbusters” and the new Marvel classic “Spider-Man No Way Home,” as well as freshly popped popcorn and some other treats. There was also a “Camp Out” event hosted in Elmwood Park where residents roasted marshmallows by the fire pits and spent the night sleeping in tents outside on the field.
“We are thrilled to host these free outdoor movie screenings for families in our community!” stated José B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer. “Summer is not complete without our annual ‘Movies Under the Stars’ screenings that so many of our community members enjoy and really look forward to. We’re happy to host these free events and provide our community with an opportunity to spend fun time together locally!”
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
Contact
Spencer Savings BankContact
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
Categories