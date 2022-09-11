Dorothy Zudora Will Showcase Handmade Contemporary Takes on Retro Men’s Fashion
Homegrown vintage-inspired label to attend Tampa Bay Fashion Week 2022 Dorothy Zudora will showcase handmade contemporary takes on retro men's fashion.
Brandon, FL, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Retro-chic fashion design shop Dorothy Zudora will showcase some of its latest looks during this year's installment of Tampa Bay Fashion Week, running September 21-24.
"We are super excited to be part of this year's lineup," said Heidi Richards, Dorothy Zudora's founder and CEO. "Tampa Bay Fashion Week not only celebrates our hometown's vibrant fashion scene, but also shines a powerful spotlight on women in the industry."
Dorothy Zudora first made waves at New York Fashion Week in 2020 with a line inspired by the Old Hollywood glamor of the '30s and '40s. This year, the Tampa-based company is bringing things home to show off its latest menswear offerings on its home turf. Several different lines of shirts, from golf, polo and cabana designs inspired by the iconic retro vibes of the '60s and '70s to exotic prints perfect for the club will be on display.
"This is a perfect opportunity to mix it up and really show our diversity," Heidi said. "I don't just design for women walking the red carpet—Dorothy Zudora is clean, classic and comfortable vintage style for him or her, anywhere."
Like all Dorothy Zudora products, these mens' shirts are designed and handcrafted right in Tampa, and each piece can be custom tailored to the wearer.
Now in its 15th year, Tampa Bay Fashion Week celebrates local designers while also introducing their work to buyers and influencers from around the country. Dorothy Zudora will join an exclusive group of brands and labels invited to show on the strength of their creativity, quality, vision and commitment to community.
"Coming from punk rock, I know that community is everything," said Heidi. "Of course we want to take over the world, but you can't forget where you come from."
About Dorothy Zudora: Founded by musician and creative Heidi Richards in 2019, Tampa Bay fashion label Dorothy Zudora creates clothing inspired by fashion's most iconic eras. Dresses, skirts, shirts, formal gowns, cabana and club gear and more are hand-tailored in the US using unique prints and the finest materials available.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Heidi, contact us at (813)-425-1315 design at dorothy zudora
Thank You,
@dorothyzudora
813-425-1315
"We are super excited to be part of this year's lineup," said Heidi Richards, Dorothy Zudora's founder and CEO. "Tampa Bay Fashion Week not only celebrates our hometown's vibrant fashion scene, but also shines a powerful spotlight on women in the industry."
Dorothy Zudora first made waves at New York Fashion Week in 2020 with a line inspired by the Old Hollywood glamor of the '30s and '40s. This year, the Tampa-based company is bringing things home to show off its latest menswear offerings on its home turf. Several different lines of shirts, from golf, polo and cabana designs inspired by the iconic retro vibes of the '60s and '70s to exotic prints perfect for the club will be on display.
"This is a perfect opportunity to mix it up and really show our diversity," Heidi said. "I don't just design for women walking the red carpet—Dorothy Zudora is clean, classic and comfortable vintage style for him or her, anywhere."
Like all Dorothy Zudora products, these mens' shirts are designed and handcrafted right in Tampa, and each piece can be custom tailored to the wearer.
Now in its 15th year, Tampa Bay Fashion Week celebrates local designers while also introducing their work to buyers and influencers from around the country. Dorothy Zudora will join an exclusive group of brands and labels invited to show on the strength of their creativity, quality, vision and commitment to community.
"Coming from punk rock, I know that community is everything," said Heidi. "Of course we want to take over the world, but you can't forget where you come from."
About Dorothy Zudora: Founded by musician and creative Heidi Richards in 2019, Tampa Bay fashion label Dorothy Zudora creates clothing inspired by fashion's most iconic eras. Dresses, skirts, shirts, formal gowns, cabana and club gear and more are hand-tailored in the US using unique prints and the finest materials available.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Heidi, contact us at (813)-425-1315 design at dorothy zudora
Thank You,
@dorothyzudora
813-425-1315
Contact
Dorothy ZudoraContact
Heidi Richards
813-425-1315
www.dorothyzudora.com
Heidi Richards
813-425-1315
www.dorothyzudora.com
Categories