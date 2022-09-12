Lexington National Insurance Corporation and Allianz Partners Announce Reinsurance Agreement
Baltimore, MD, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lexington National Insurance Corporation is pleased to announce a reinsurance arrangement with Allianz Partners covering OEM warranties and vehicle service contracts in the United States. “The combination of Lexington National’s A - AM Best rating, agility and expertise in CLIPs, warranties and service contracts, together with Allianz Partners’ customer-driven solutions and worldwide expertise, creates a unique opportunity,” said Ronald Frank, the President and CEO of Lexington National. “We can offer speed and size,” Frank said.
“Allianz Partners is a world leader in the insurance of vehicle warranties and service contracts,” said Fernando Comenge, Global Head of Mobility at Allianz Partners. “We are excited to be working with Lexington National to expand our footprint and provide coverage in the United States,” Comenge said.
If you are interested in a Contractual Liability Insurance Policy from Lexington National, contact Jake Egert at jake@lnic.com.
About Lexington National
Lexington National is a family owned, AM Best A- rated insurer that specializes in surety bonds and contractual liability insurance policies. We don’t have red tape, big committee meetings or long chains of command. Instead, we have a small, dedicated team of insurance professionals that provide 24/7/365 service. We think outside the box and strive to find solutions to your bonding and CLIP needs. Our affiliate Concord Specialty Insurance Company offers surplus lines fronting polices across 15 lines of business.
About Allianz Partners
Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through several commercial brands including Allianz Assistance, Allianz Travel and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,800 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 64 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.
