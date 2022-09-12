Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Fortune in Limbo," by Tony Foot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Fortune in Limbo," a novel by Tony Foot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "A Fortune in Limbo":
In this erotic sequel to A Twist Of Fortune, Sefton Mather's romantically-charged world is over. His downfall is complete as he faces life behind bars for the brutal murder of two former lovers. Saskia, another intimate acquaintance attempts to challenge what she regards as a miscarriage of justice.
Faulkner, instrumental in Mather's ruin, instructs his "fixer," Hallet, to tie up all "loose ends." He resumes his murder trail in the Dodecanes, continues to South Africa, then finally, London.
This work is available in multiple formats:
Paperback (316 pages)
ISBN-13 9781800943926
Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN B0BBRQXKZT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon link: http://mybook.to/FIL
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
