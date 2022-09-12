Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Barron’s Cliff Hall Murders," by Alison Hill
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Barron’s Cliff Hall Murders," a crime thriller by Alison Hill.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Barron’s Cliff Hall Murders":
In rural Cheshire stands Barron’s Cliff Hall. Its owner, known as Captain, holds an annual shooting weekend in the grounds. A few days before the event his Gardener is brutally murdered inside the Hall. The police can find no evidence nor come up with any reason why this lovable giant was targeted.
Captain’s other staff members and his family are devastated and then furious when they discover that he intends to go on with the planned shoot. They have no idea that he is being blackmailed and has no choice but to do as instructed.
As the weekend starts it becomes clear that someone is trying to sabotage the event and the twenty-six guests begin to feel uneasy. When another murder occurs and the body count starts to mount, the police lock down the Hall. Secrets start to be revealed and no-one can leave until the culprit is caught.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (332 pages)
ISBN 978-1800943599
Kindle eBook B0B5HVWP6R
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BCH
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In rural Cheshire stands Barron’s Cliff Hall. Its owner, known as Captain, holds an annual shooting weekend in the grounds. A few days before the event his Gardener is brutally murdered inside the Hall. The police can find no evidence nor come up with any reason why this lovable giant was targeted.
Captain’s other staff members and his family are devastated and then furious when they discover that he intends to go on with the planned shoot. They have no idea that he is being blackmailed and has no choice but to do as instructed.
As the weekend starts it becomes clear that someone is trying to sabotage the event and the twenty-six guests begin to feel uneasy. When another murder occurs and the body count starts to mount, the police lock down the Hall. Secrets start to be revealed and no-one can leave until the culprit is caught.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (332 pages)
ISBN 978-1800943599
Kindle eBook B0B5HVWP6R
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BCH
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories