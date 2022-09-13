Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Surviving Domestic Abuse," by Sam Helio
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Surviving Domestic Abuse," a truth-into-fiction guide by Sam Helio.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Surviving Domestic Abuse":
As love between gay partners Blue Sirocco and Red Hawk cools, Red becomes increasingly alcoholic. In macabre scenes realised by novelist Sam Helio, Red hits out at Blue with blows and degrading behaviour, threatening their lives. You may chill to your core when you read how Red slams a door on Blue's hand and later cuts Blue's face with a shard of glass.
Shocking? It's more frightening for Blue who is registered blind.
Blue tries to get help from social services, his doctor, the council sensory team and the police. In episodes to make you squirm, all turn him down.
After Red has a stroke, tensions between Red and Blue get even worse in 2020, the year of stop-go COVID-lockdowns.
Author Sam Helio has turned his unsettling experience of abuse into a compelling novel about the perplexing dilemmas of people who experience domestic abuse. He highlights the cruel shortcomings of institutions supposed to protect us - including the courts.
If you have been abused or are close to someone who has, this daring truth-into-fiction book with its constructive advice may strengthen your resolve to break free.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (330 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 2.11 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943322 / 9781800943889
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B65M2SWZ
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/SDA
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing -Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
