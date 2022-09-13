Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Mainly Melancholy: Poems from Before the Cradle to Beyond the Grave," by Caitlin Keeton
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Mainly Melancholy: Poems from Before the Cradle to Beyond the Grave," by Caitlin Keeton.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Mainly Melancholy:
"Mainly Melancholy: From Before the Cradle to Beyond the Grave" is a poetry collection which not only explores some of the personal problems which women in particular may experience during their lifetime, but also celebrates a few of those lighter moments.
"Mainly Melancholy" also looks at the mysteries which may confront us along life's way, and touches on the paranormal, especially in its first and final sections, "Before the Cradle" and "Beyond the Grave." Other thought-provoking subjects in this prolific collection include Secrets & Regrets, Addiction, Growing Older, and Nature & Nice Things.
As the title of her collection suggests, the author, Caitlin Keeton is a "mainly melancholy" person, preferring to write upon serious subjects and about feeling sad. However, as her few more up-beat poems illustrate, at times, she also possesses a quick wit and a great sense of fun.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (182 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.04 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944008
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BCPSJ2KB
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/MMEL
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
