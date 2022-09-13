Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Cemetery of Dolls," by Mandi Martin
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Cemetery of Dolls," by Mandi Martin.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "A Cemetery of Dolls":
...I lived in a cemetery of dolls.
An island lost to time and tales. A draw to the curious. But when Stephen dares the shores he finds himself in a situation he could never have imagined. One of living dolls who seek freedom and their creator who has cheated death by replacing his dying organs in his search for answers never to be found and trapped in his own mechanical world. Stephen seeks to help both, if survival allows, but will his help bring more despair?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (250 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.6 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943803
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7RTNPQJ
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/Cemeterydolls
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Since childhood, Mandi Martin has had a fair few problems, mainly mental health issues, so writing is an outlet for her. She is not ashamed of this as does not feel that she should be. They are just a part of her and always will be. Mandi has always said that if her work makes one person think and gives them enjoyment then she will have succeeded. Mandi Martin lives in the UK and spends her time between Birmingham and the Isle of Wight; the latter is where she gets much of her inspiration. Mandi shares her home with her mother, who is her biggest inspiration, two cats and her brother.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
