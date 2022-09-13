Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Transformational Relationship - for Singles, Couples, Parents and Church Groups," by Kenn Mark
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Transformational Relationship - for Singles, Couples, Parents and Church Groups," a guide by Kenn Mark - useful for personal development, relationship workshops and seminars.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Transformational Relationship":
Transformational Relationship - for Singles, Couples, Parents, and Church Groups is an assemblage of vital tools that will guide the reader in discovering who their right marriage partner is. It is based on the principles of God’s word and guidance. In this book, Kenn Mark unveils the building blocks that will give marriage a solid foundation and bring joy into the union. He also distilled proven wisdom that will empower parenting skill, leading to transformation in the reader’s life and their child’s life.
“In the days after I first read this book, I found myself picking it up and re-reading individual chapters. They stand on their own merit and are full of rich content. Every chapter ends with questions to reflect on and invites you to engage with that chapter in prayer. It is a book for the individual looking for a ‘report’ of their own soul, for couples to apply together and for churches to use as the outline for teaching.” - Tony Hall Senior Pastor, Hope Church, Bromley Borough, London, UK
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback/Hardcover (108 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.64 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943902 / 9781800943995
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B94Q722R
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/Trel
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Kennedy (Kenn) Mark leads Hope Church in Downham, London. He is also the founding director of the Ambassadors of Grace Ministries, which has helped many hurting marriages and families through the relationship workshops and seminars that he hosts with his wife, Madeline. His previous book, My Beautiful Garden has been a blessing to many who seek to understand the secrets for successful marriage and family life. Kenn lives in South East London with his family.
For more resources, please see www.relationshipworld.org
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
