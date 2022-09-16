Taiya Collier, an 18-Year-Old Black Author, Aims to Empower Young Fellow Authors Through Her Debut Novel, "The Breaks Between You and Me"
Taiya Collier wants to promote one of the most overlooked book genres, Young Adult Fiction. She wants her novel series to be a platform representing her fellow young authors while piquing adults' interest in this genre.
Somerville, MA, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As a young author with a passion for writing, Taiya Collier is publishing her first book out of a total of four completed novels, bringing attention to the potential of the Young Adult genre. The captivating romance story with a hint of tragedy follows 17-year-old Harper Cassidy as she takes care of her little sister and navigates life while keeping a dark secret.
Harper and her sister Lil had no life of their own. Ever since they were little, they just skipped across the Pacific Northwest from town to town, following her mother's every desire. This "on the move" lifestyle never made her feel rooted anywhere. However, after a tragedy strikes, freeing Harper and her sister from the gypsy lifestyle that their mother forced them to lead.
Although Harper is now free, she has bigger challenges ahead. She has to take care of her little sister, create a stable life, and keep her mother's absence a secret from those she grew up with; her grandfather, aunt, and Andy, her childhood best friend and biggest crush.
Taiya aims to make her debut as an 18-year-old black female author with her first published novel. Being a young adult genre author, she believes that more books need to be written by young adults for their age group as they can be more relatable.
"I'm excited to see my book's impact on young adults such as myself. I think we, as authors, need more representation within the genre," said Taiya Collier.
The book is set to launch on November 1, 2022 and is now open for preorders on Amazon.
About Taiya Collier:
Taiya Collier is an author, influencer and visual artist. Based in Boston, the 18-year-old has always been interested in writing ever since she learned to hold a pen. Through her work and social media activities, she brings light to the need for more young authors in the young adult genre. Her debut novel series, The Breaks Between You and Me, is also a part of her efforts to represent and empower young authors.
