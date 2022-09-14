Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, and Teacher
On Friday, September 16, Loveforce International will release new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, and Teacherz. Loveforce International will give away an e-book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 16, Loveforce International will release new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, and Teacherz. Two of the songs will be multi-genre (Country/R&B/Pop, & Psychedelic & Hard Rock) and one will be Alternative Rock. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the three new Digital Music Singles.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is “Concrete Cowboy.” It is a multi-genre crossover song, blending elements of Country, R&B and Pop music genres. Lyrically, it tells the story of an urban cowboy who has a job in a major city where he rides a horse. Beyond that, it is also relatable to many other situations due to the popularity of Country music. Many people who listen to Country music drive pickup trucks and live in big cities, hence, they too, in their own way, are concrete cowboys.
“I Might Run Away” is the new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis. It Is a multi-genre song. The music is literally a cross between Psychedelic Rock and Hard Rock. Lyrically, it’s about a bad relationship where the woman is running around, hangin’ in the streets while the man is working at a job all day. Every night he comes home from a hard day’s work having to take care of her children because she isn’t there to take care of them. Feeling trapped in a dead-end relationship, he’s thinking about running away from home.
Teacherz new Digital Music Single is “School is A Microcosm of Life.” It is in the Alternative Rock music genre and has a live sound even though it was recorded in a studio. Lyrically, the song shows how students from different cliques in High School fare later in life. It talks about three key groups; the leaders of the school community, the outcasts of the school community, and the average kids in the school community. It infers that each of these groups play a key role in society later in life, roles which they learned while attending school.
The book that will be given away on Friday, September 16th is the e-book version of Classroom Confessions 2 by Mark Wilkins. Both the English & Spanish versions of the book will be given away. The book contains stories filled with offbeat teachers, bright students, thugs, bullies, heroes, and lyrics that attempt to bring the reality of public education, along with its struggles and glory, to life for the reader. The book introduces characters like Mr. Happyhands, The French Substitute, Dean Bravo, and The Bushwhacker. Written from the memories of someone who was there.
“We are proud of this week’s releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Musically, we are releasing a multi-genre song, a crossover song and a studio song made to sound live. We are also releasing a school-themed song and giving away a school-themed book. These releases will give our customers variety,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, September 16 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
