Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Debts - A Foster Story," by Trevor Jones
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Debts - A Foster Story a thriller by Trevor Jones.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Debts - A Foster Story:
Foster didn't set out to be a hero. He only wanted to be left alone, to earn enough to put food on the table and enjoy more than the occasional glass of Jack Daniels Bourbon.
It was working until he met Beryl. She arrived from Australia, took a job in his favourite pub then stole his heart. As if that wasn't bad enough, she was the reason he got put in prison.
When he got out, she had disappeared and Foster tried to forget. A late-night phone call changed all that.
He found himself with the task of rescuing her from serious danger. No, Foster wasn't a hero but he couldn't turn his back on her. There were Debts to be paid.
Set in Onehunga, a small Auckland suburb, a well-meaning blue-collar worker battles an Australian gang of smugglers. He has no skills that can help so relies on luck and determination. It's a combination that spells trouble for somebody.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and in all good bookstores:
Paperback (258 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944015
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/Foster1
Waterstones URL: https://www.waterstones.com/book/9781800944015
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B8DWRV98
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Trevor Jones was born in Cheshire, England, UK before moving to New Zealand where he has spent the majority of his life. His writing centred on Short Stories before one of them demanded more attention. That was the first Foster story. From that innocuous beginning, this novel was born.
Trevor has recently returned to the UK and now lives in Nottingham.
Also by Trevor Jones
Writers in the Library
A collection of short stories and poems
Views from the Bridge
Contributor to a short story collection
Writers On Air
A radio series of short stories
- contributor and presenter -
Short and Interesting
First collection of short stories
Black Canaries
Second collection of short stories
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
