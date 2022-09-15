Matty Stuntin's EP, "Hear Me Out"
Matty Stuntin releases his first EP, "Hear Me Out."
Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG would like to announce the latest release from Owenton, KY recording artist Matty Stuntin. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG will be releasing globally Matty Stuntin's first ever EP, Hear Me Out, on September 29, 2022. He undertook this rather bold step, worked very hard and put in the time. Achieving both quality and quantity. With the goal of bringing more to his loyal fanbase. Hear Me Out is a six song extended play featuring the track LoveStruck. Which was released earlier in the year as a single and preview of what was to follow. While Matty kept busy completing Hear Me Out over a 6 month period. Under the guidance of Cincinnati producer Chris Turner. Matty Stuntin's new EP Hear Me Out will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.
About Matty Stuntin:
Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would receive immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG. Who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster. His debut single Games was released in November 2020.
Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry; fully understanding the reality and challenges ahead. However, he remains driven and determined to continue to succeed. In 2022 Matty received very favorable media coverage in Billboard, 24Hip-Hop, Limitless, Disrupt, The Hype and Demi Mann magazines.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
