Students Earn Top Awards at 39th Annual Research Science Institute
McLean, VA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce the award winners for oral and written presentations chosen from 92 participants by an eminent panel of judges at the 39th annual Research Science Institute (RSI) jointly sponsored at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Each of the award winners received $1,000 scholarship awards from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The top five written presentations: Shriya Bhat, Plano East Senior High School, Plano, Texas; Michelle Hua, Cranbrook Kingswood School, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Michael Huang, Phillips Academy (Andover, Massachusetts), Guangdong, China; Iliyas Noman, Sofia High School of Mathematics, Sofia, Bulgaria; and Patrick Wahlig, Falmouth High School, Falmouth, Maine.
The top five oral presentations: Madeleine de Belloy de Saint Lienard, Lycee Francais de San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Shriya Bhat, Plano East Senior High School, Plano, Texas; AnAn Desimone, Windsor School, Boston, Massachusetts; Arvind Seshan, Fox Chapel Area High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Alex Wang, Syosset High School, Syosset, New York.
In addition, Apoorva Panidapu, a student from Nautilus Academy Homeschool in San Jose, California, was chosen by her RSI peers for the top honor—Rickoid of the Year—at the RSI. The award recognizes academic acumen, leadership, and personal demeanor, and is named for the late Admiral H.G. Rickover, father of the nuclear Navy and a founder of CEE.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.
