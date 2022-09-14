Commercient is Excited to Announce Their Signed Partnership with OnionCRM, a Zoho Authorized Partner
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with OnionCRM, a Zoho Authorized Partner based in Auckland, New Zealand.
Marietta, GA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with OnionCRM, a Zoho Authorized Partner and CRM Specialist.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.
OnionCRM is a Zoho authorized partner that makes use of its tools such as inventory control, finance, and collaboration to help resolve business problems in New Zealand. They are leading business systems, workflow, and integration specialists based in Auckland. OnionCRM works with SMEs and Not-for-profits to streamline processes and maximize business efficiencies using the best CRM available.
"I've been looking for a robust solution to integrate Zoho CRM to ERP platforms such as Xero. I'm very impressed with Commercient's offering which caters to both simple and more complex implementations," said Megan Cunningham-Adams, Director at OnionCRM.
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
As Commercient, “We are pleased to be partnering with OnionCRM. They are a Zoho authorized partner that leverages the Zoho platform to empower their customers with the right solutions, by using tools such as implementation, integration, collaboration, and support. OnionCRM uses its CRM to help Not for profit businesses achieve their goals and eliminate repetitive administrative tasks. With their knowledge in CRM, combined with our expertise in integration, we are confident that clients will be able to connect and sell faster with the right integration tools for our mutual customers.”
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 110 ERPs and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
