MedAware Systems Adds Sentiment Tracking for Social Media Event Reporting
Boulder, CO, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MedAware Systems announced today that it has added a new Sentiment Tracking feature to its Social Media Event Monitoring application for Medical Devices. This new feature offers valuable signaling intelligence for post market surveillance and reporting for MDR and FDA filings. The feature utilizes the Company’s Advanced Intelligence™ capabilities to provide deeper insight into reported events and other related posts on Social Media.
Events are identified for specific devices and relevant keywords within the posts are analyzed to determine a positive, negative, or neutral sentiment. Medical Device manufacturers can both track events for regulatory reporting and quickly identify trends on these public forums for appropriate response and overall business intelligence.
“This new service, in conjunction with our adverse events (AEs) reporting system, will provide our clients with a broader view of AEs associated with their devices. By monitoring both events and the signaling they may indicate on Social Media platforms, far greater insight into real world data is possible,” said Michael Willis, CEO. He continued: “MedAware Systems, continues to empower its SOHInfo suite of applications and services with new and robust features and functions. This latest is a significant value-add for medical device manufacturers.”
About MedAware Systems, Inc.
MedAware Systems is a growth stage, next generation medical data and analytics company. Combining Real World Evidence (RWE) extracted from government adverse event databases and social media with scientific data from published medical research, the Company provides unprecedented business intelligence to support regulatory filings, competitive analysis, and marketing messaging.
Michael Willis
720-548-1280
www.medawaresystems.com
