Husson University’s School of Pharmacy Hosted the Rx Abuse Leadership (RALI) Trailer on Campus

Despite recent decreases in teen drug use nationwide, there’s still more to do. In order to help educate and combat overdose and addiction issues locally, Husson partnered with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maine and Code 3 to increase public awareness of opioid misuse. The University brought a trailer with an educational exhibit set up like a teenager’s bedroom to their Bangor, Maine campus. The trailer is designed to help visitors spot possible warning signs of hidden drugs.