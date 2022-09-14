Husson University’s School of Pharmacy Hosted the Rx Abuse Leadership (RALI) Trailer on Campus
Bangor, ME, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Despite the decrease in overall teen drug use nationwide, there is still a lot of work to be done. In an effort to help educate and combat overdose and addiction issues on a local level, Husson University partnered with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maine and Code 3 to increase public awareness of the warning signs associated with opioid misuse. Code 3 is a non-profit organization that works to foster mutual trust and collaboration among police departments and the communities they serve.
“Six-hundred and thirty-one fatal overdoses in our state is still too high,” said Peter McLean, PharmD, the director of the Office of Experiential Education at Husson University’s School of Pharmacy. “We must do more to address this issue. Since Husson University’s School of Pharmacy has some of Maine’s leading experts on the effects of medication in the human body, we’re pleased to have the RALI Maine trailer on our campus with the support of Code 3. Working together, we can help educate parents and young adults about the warning signs and dangers associated with addiction.”
The exhibit in the trailer was open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 in the parking lot next to Husson’s O’Donnell Commons building at 96 College Circle in Bangor, Maine. The event was free and open to the public.
Visitors who entered the trailer found an educational exhibit that was set up like a teenager’s bedroom. The trailer is designed to help visitors spot possible warning signs of hidden drugs. It serves as a useful tool that can help educate parents and other community members. Increasing public awareness of the warning signs can help ensure those struggling with addiction get the help they need.
The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maine is an alliance of local, state, and national organizations committed to finding solutions to end the substance misuse crisis. RALI Maine helps bring people and organizations together to share, learn and work across communities, providing effective tools and resources.
“If Husson University’s support for this initiative saves even one life, it will have been worth it,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University. “No one should lose their life to a drug overdose; especially a teenager who has so much life to live. Initiatives like this are part of how Husson University gives back to our community.”
