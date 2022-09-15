Celsys Announces 33rd International Illustration Contest with Theme "Friendship"
Celsys announces a new illustration contest offering cash awards and other prizes to artists who submit their illustrations on the theme of “friendship.” Artists can submit their illustrations on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook with the hashtag #cspcontest33 by October 5.
Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The grand prize for the contest is US$2,000 and a three-year license for illustration app Clip Studio Paint EX. The runner up prize is US$500 and a three-year license for Clip Studio Paint EX. There is also a Timelapse Award with 10 randomly selected winners to encourage artists of all levels to participate.
By holding this contest, Celsys aims to support creators worldwide and encourage more artists to create illustrations. The last iteration of the contest saw 4,360 entries, and Celsys looks forward to seeing more unique illustrations on the theme of “friendship.”
See more information about this contest, entry rules and prizes here: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest33/.
About Celsys, Inc.
Celsys, with a mission of “Creating a more passionate world,” provides solutions for creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution. Celsys supports people all over the world to better enjoy creating and all the experiences that come with it.
https://www.celsys.com/en/
For media inquiries
Celsys Media Relations
press@celsys.com
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
