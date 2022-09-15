Datum Datacentres Announces Acquisition of Teledata UK
Datum Datacentres (Farnborough, UK) has announced its first bolt-on regional acquisition of Teledata UK (Manchester). This marks the start of Datum's regional expansion.
Farnborough, United Kingdom, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Datum Datacentres, has announced its acquisition of Teledata UK, a colocation data centre in Manchester. This represents the first bolt-on regional acquisition for Datum Datacentres as part of its regional expansion strategy.
Datum Datacentres was launched in 2012 with the aim of delivering the most energy efficient and flexible colocation on the market. Its ethos is one of bespoke, highly secure colocation solutions, exceptional client service and environmental efficiencies. Datum Datacentres has been going from strength to strength at its current single-site footprint in Farnborough and was acquired by Funds managed by the UBS Asset Management (UBS-AM) Real Estate & Private Markets business (REPM) in September 2021 with the intention to expand into key regional markets.
The Manchester/North-West area is the second largest economic area in the UK and an ideal location for Datum’s regional expansion. The addition of this second site to Datum’s portfolio, as well as basic network services and a cloud platform, will enhance the company’s market credibility and provide cross-selling opportunities.
Market consolidation has meant that Teledata is one of the few remaining independent colocation providers in the region and it has developed a solid reputation. Its current facility is fully utilised and there is an immediate opportunity to expand into an adjacent building on the site, which will give Datum Datacentres a unique position in the currently underserved market.
UBS and Datum were advised by Arup Corporate Finance (financial) and Pinsent Masons (legal). The vendors were advised by Blacksquare Advisory (financial) and Addleshaw Goddard (legal).
Dominic Phillips, CEO of Datum said:
“Manchester has always been our primary target market for expansion and the region continues to show strong growth. Teledata has had a presence in the Manchester market for many years and its recent rapid growth consolidates this position. With an additional fully powered and adjacent site secured for immediate development we look forward to providing further quality colocation capacity to the Manchester market.”
Matt Edgley, Commercial Director at Teledata, said:
”The acquisition is fantastic news for the Teledata team and for the Manchester region. Having worked closely with the Datum Management Team previously, I know that we’re in the ideal position for Teledata and our clients to benefit from an aligned approach to quality, the environment and service levels as we continue to invest in and deliver the highest quality sites in the region, with the strong backing and commitment of UBS.”
Commenting on the announcement, Andrew Morris, Managing Director – Head of Infrastructure Equity said:
“This transaction represents the ongoing commitment of UBS-AM to this strategically important, fast-growing, and high-performing sector. The attractiveness of this opportunity has also allowed UBS to bring in additional long term capital from one of the largest global pension funds to support the growth of the Datum platform. It will deliver attractive returns to investors whilst enabling further investment into the critical digital infrastructure that underpins economic growth in Manchester and the Northwest.”
About Datum Datacentres
Datum Datacentres delivers service-enhanced colocation from its highly engineered FRN1 data centre within Cody Technology Park in Farnborough. The connection-rich facility is carrier and cloud neutral with latency to the City of London of less than one millisecond. Datum has a track record of supporting clients as they embark on revitalising their IT to meet market and competitive demands, delivering a proven platform for their digital transformation projects. Datum’s secure and resilient colocation facility is trusted by an impressive and growing client list of organisations from the private and public sectors, serving vertical markets from finance and insurance through IT security services, defence, and engineering, and including companies from the FTSE 250 and Fortune 500.
UBS Asset Management
UBS Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world.
About Teledata
Established in 2004, Teledata is an ISO27001 Tier 3 standard data centre facility in Manchester providing premium colocation, cloud hosting and data centre services to businesses across the UK. It is the only data centre globally to offer an NSI Gold Approved BS5979 Security and Operations Control Centre (SOC) on-site and is Manchester’s only premium independent data centre. In 2019 Teledata made a six-figure investment into its cloud platform - CloudActiv - as well as a £1.5 Million investment into energy efficiencies. Teledata recently became the first colocation facility in the UK to join the smart grid with battery storage, as part of a project to improve environmental efficiencies with low loss transformer and voltage optimisation, boosting the resilience of the facility by improving the shelf life of equipment, while reducing unnecessary energy waste and optimising the incoming power supply.
