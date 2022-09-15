InnoMaint Exhibits in the World’s Largest Tech Event GITEX 2022
Chennai, India, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Innomaint, one of the notable CAFM/EAM/FSM in Asia & abroad, exhibits in the extravagant GITEX event with a consistent history of drawing a wide segment of audience from various parts of the world at Dubai World Trade Center from Oct 10 to 14, 2022.
It offers Visitor Pass worth AED 220 FREE of cost for a limited period(till Sep 30, 2022). Register via https://www.innomaint.com/gitex-visitor-pass-registration-2022/
What to Expect at the GITEX 2022 Show?
Featuring numerous dignitaries holding high positions in the Government, see the world’s most energetic entities introducing national digital projects and private-public collaborations.
Explore how digital solutions can help to automate various monotonous and human business functions to add value, save time & labor, and transform operations for betterment of core business. Learn the solid reasons behind the current trend of automation and cloud storage.
What to Expect at Booth No: H6A-1 - Innomaint
Meet Innomaint delegates at Booth No: H6A-1 to understand how their solution addresses pain points inherent to facility management when done using traditional methods, such as:
lots of messy calls
lack of co-ordination
scalability issues
missing out regular maintenance schedules
costly breakdowns, etc.
They shall demonstrate managing facility assets in a best way conveniently from a mobile app, at any time, from the comfort of a cubicle, or while on the move.
Few of their notable features are,
Easy work order retrieval & full-service history by QR code scan.
Asset management
Inventory Management for best stock levels & minimum re-order level alerts.
Interactive 2D Floor plans to view work order distribution & trigger schedules.
Mobile offline sync
GEO Fencing & GPS Tracking
Contact
Innomaint CMMSContact
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
www.innomaint.com
